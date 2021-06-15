ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $511.85 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $218.31 and a fifty-two week high of $522.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $466.42.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $3.3492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.