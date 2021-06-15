Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in May

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,826,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 2,538,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 869.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

