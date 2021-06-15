Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in May

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,826,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 2,538,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 869.8 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
