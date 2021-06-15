Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Trading Up 0.6%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 48,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 42,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

