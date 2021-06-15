Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ AMEH traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.88.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

