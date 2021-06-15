Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.90 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.
NASDAQ AMEH traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.88.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
