Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.99

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 15449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
