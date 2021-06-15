Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.99

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 15449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

