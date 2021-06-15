Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.
NYSE APLE opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $3,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
