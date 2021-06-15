Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $3,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

