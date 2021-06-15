Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.