Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Apple worth $8,013,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

AAPL opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.84. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

