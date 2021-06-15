Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

