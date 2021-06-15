Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70,366 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

