Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72 billion-6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.64. 5,914,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546,600. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

