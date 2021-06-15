ARAW Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $668.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $36,168.99 and approximately $668.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.79 or 0.00766319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00083734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.80 or 0.07760612 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

