Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Decreased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,886 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $19.43. 47,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

