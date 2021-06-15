Argon Market Cap Hits $6.02 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $799,450.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00156614 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00184163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.44 or 0.01032960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,967.70 or 1.00100688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 77,850,001 coins and its circulating supply is 66,844,630 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

