Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up C$0.63 on Tuesday, reaching C$34.03. 175,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.00. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$35.11.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

