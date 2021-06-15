ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

