Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARKAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

ARKAY opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. Arkema has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.70.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

