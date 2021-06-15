Arqma (ARQ) Price Up 140.6% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Arqma has a total market cap of $296,517.78 and $5,516.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 140.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,135.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.30 or 0.06339237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.01577454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.18 or 0.00436475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00146132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.16 or 0.00695539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00422113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005982 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,649,078 coins and its circulating supply is 9,604,534 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

