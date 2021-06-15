Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Short Interest Update

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 13th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Artificial Life stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. Artificial Life has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

