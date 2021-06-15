Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 72,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,153,584 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

In other news, Chairman Charles Drucker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACQ. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $20,239,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $17,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 189.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,469 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,569 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $13,522,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

