Arweave One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.24 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $16.09 or 0.00040212 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $537.25 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

