Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 160,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $7,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,133,673.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of -31.64. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $48.45.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $3,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

