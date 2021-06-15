Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 160,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $7,312,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,807,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,603,161.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ASAN traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,178. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.64. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

