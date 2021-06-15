ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASC shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 5,066 ($66.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,968 ($38.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,102.80. The firm has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

