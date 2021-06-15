ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.10

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 70434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

