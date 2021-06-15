Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,422.86 ($31.65).

ABF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,357.62 ($30.80) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,343.90. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The firm has a market cap of £18.66 billion and a PE ratio of 46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.25%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

