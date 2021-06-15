AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,859.23 ($115.75).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,380 ($109.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £110.01 billion and a PE ratio of 39.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,748.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

