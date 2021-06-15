At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Sees Large Volume Increase

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 152,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,185,442 shares.The stock last traded at $35.61 and had previously closed at $36.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $299,087.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,213 shares of company stock worth $2,029,046. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,960,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 1,312,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

