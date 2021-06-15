At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Sees Large Volume Increase

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 152,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,185,442 shares.The stock last traded at $35.61 and had previously closed at $36.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $299,087.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,213 shares of company stock worth $2,029,046. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,960,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 1,312,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
