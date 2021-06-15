Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce sales of $6.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 million and the highest is $8.87 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.00 million, with estimates ranging from $21.54 million to $37.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million.

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

ATRA stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,721 shares of company stock valued at $198,496. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

