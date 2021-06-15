Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Tops $33,384.39

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $33,384.39 and approximately $33.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,671.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.48 or 0.06334799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.62 or 0.01538215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00432020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00143714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.06 or 0.00683660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.00419424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005903 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040049 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,637,322 coins and its circulating supply is 40,987,519 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

