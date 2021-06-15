Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 904,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $722.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Athira Pharma by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Athira Pharma by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,885,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after buying an additional 1,474,117 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,043,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,010,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

