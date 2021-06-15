Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

