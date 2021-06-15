Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.91 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 94,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,671. The company has a market capitalization of $364.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,039,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

