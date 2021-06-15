Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.84. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.