AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Shares of ATRC opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $80.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $10,889,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

