Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.