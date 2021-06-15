Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €78.20 by Warburg Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.74 ($86.76).

Shares of Aurubis stock traded down €0.54 ($0.64) on Tuesday, hitting €79.94 ($94.05). 55,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €51.62 ($60.73) and a 52 week high of €81.12 ($95.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €75.16.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

