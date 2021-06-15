Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Autoliv by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Autoliv by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

