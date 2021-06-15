Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.74

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.74 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.74.

Automax Motors Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Automax Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automax Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.