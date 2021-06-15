Autonio Market Capitalization Hits $8.15 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Autonio has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $331,559.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00149319 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00181145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00977171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,750.16 or 1.00036547 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,028,759 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

