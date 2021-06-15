AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of AutoZone worth $112,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,471 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,385.99 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,452.35.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

