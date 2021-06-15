Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $1,402,800.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,525,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott M. Mcfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00.

Shares of AVLR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.12. 23,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,707. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.45 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

