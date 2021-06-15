Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Position Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Insiders sold a total of 116,356 shares of company stock worth $15,344,401 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVLR opened at $140.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.84 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.45 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.