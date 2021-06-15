Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Avangrid worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,556 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,305,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR stock opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.16.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.