Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. 1,385,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,002. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.00.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.