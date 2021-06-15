Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. 1,385,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,002. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

