Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Short Interest Update

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MYAGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$7.75 to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of MYAGF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

