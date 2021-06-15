Azuki (AZUKI) Hits Market Cap of $2.39 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $54,993.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00060447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00153283 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00182910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.59 or 0.01011140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,268.41 or 1.00143098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

