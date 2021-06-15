B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$10.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

BTO stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 629,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,061. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.14. The stock has a market cap of C$6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

