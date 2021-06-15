Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$38.97. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$38.84, with a volume of 49,247 shares changing hands.

BAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 298.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is currently 463.46%.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

