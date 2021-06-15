Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.30. 3,075,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,705,194. Baidu has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Options Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.