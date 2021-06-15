Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.30. 3,075,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,705,194. Baidu has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

